BRIEF-SAIC awarded $320 million EPA task order
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options
May 11 OPTeam SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q1 revenue of 12.5 million zlotys ($3.2 million) versus 16.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss of 607,557 zlotys versus profit of 401,931 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8799 zlotys)
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options
* Alibaba Group announces march quarter 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 results