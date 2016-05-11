BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
May 11 KCI SA :
* Said on Tuesday that court in Cracow, Poland registered merger of KCI and Gremi Inwestycje SA on May 10
* The merger has been implemented through the acquisition of all assets of Gremi Inwestycje to KCI Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: and
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.