* Said on Tuesday, the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) had elected Per Hallerby Chairman of the company's Board

* Previous Chairman was Peter Gustafson

* Per Hallerby was previously member of the company's Board

* AGM elected Margareta Strandbacke, Carina Erlandsson, Per Råghall and Jan Save as new board members

