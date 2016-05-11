BRIEF-SAIC awarded $320 million EPA task order
* Science Applications International Corp - single-award contract has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options
May 11 MSC Group AB :
* Said on Tuesday, the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) had elected Per Hallerby Chairman of the company's Board
* Previous Chairman was Peter Gustafson
* Per Hallerby was previously member of the company's Board
* AGM elected Margareta Strandbacke, Carina Erlandsson, Per Råghall and Jan Save as new board members
* Alibaba Group announces march quarter 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 results