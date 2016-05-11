May 11 Curasan AG :

* Q1 EBITDA decreased to -0.33 million euros ($0.38 million)from -0.07 million euros in previous year

* Q1 gross revenues increased by 2.5 percent to 1.63 million euros compared to same period in 2015

* Q1 2015 final revenues of 0.13 million euros resulted from sale of remaining inventories in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)