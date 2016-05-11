May 11 Schibsted Asa :

* Norway's Schibsted CFO Trond Berger says expects decision on acquisition of Swedish online real estate web portal "some time" in June

* There is an increased uncertainty around the acquisition of Hemnet, Schibsted says in its first-quarter report

* Schibsted expects a discussion with the Swedish Competition Authority regarding potential commercially viable remedies

* Q1 results above expectations: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)