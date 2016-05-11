CAIRO May 11 Egyptian auto distributor Ghabbour Auto's first-quarter net profit fell 70 percent, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.

First-quarter net profit was 14.1 million Egyptian pounds ($1.59 million) in the first quarter of 2016 compared with 47.1 million pounds in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Susan Thomas)