BRIEF-Marston's says raises 78.9 mln stg via placing
* Total of 57,600,995 new ordinary shares of 7.375 pence each have been placed at a price of 137.0 pence per placing share
CAIRO May 11 Egyptian auto distributor Ghabbour Auto's first-quarter net profit fell 70 percent, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.
First-quarter net profit was 14.1 million Egyptian pounds ($1.59 million) in the first quarter of 2016 compared with 47.1 million pounds in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Says it plans to raise up to 2.16 billion yuan ($313.46 million) share private placement