Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
May 11 Pioneer Property Group ASA :
* Says Q1 total revenue was 52.3 million Norwegian crowns ($6.37 million)
* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) 46.5 million crowns
* Q1 pre-tax profit 22.8 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2055 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
TEL AVIV, May 18 Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.