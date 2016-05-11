Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
May 11 Creval Director General Mauro Selvetti tells analyst call:
* the bank would consider using Italy's bank fund Atlante to sell a portion of its bad loans Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
TEL AVIV, May 18 Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.