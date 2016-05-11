BRIEF-B Communications reports Q1 basic earnings per share $0.36
* Globalscape Inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Telecom Argentina SA :
* Said on Tuesday it had appointed Ignacio Cruz Moran as new chief financial officer (CFO)
* Cruz Moran replaces Adrian Calaza as of May 12
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Globalscape Inc qtrly basic earnings per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Aisino Corp : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 26 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UAqtUn Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)