BRIEF-NSN says conversion of 13th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 900 million won worth of its 13th series convertible bonds have been converted into 256,189 shares of the co, at 3,513 won/share
May 11 Altice CFO Dennis Okhuijsen said Wednesday in an analyst conference call:
* that he expected SFR's EBITDA to grow in 2016 vs 2015
* "To be clear, we expect Ebitda growth in France in 2016 vs. 2015," Okhuijsen said. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* Says 900 million won worth of its 13th series convertible bonds have been converted into 256,189 shares of the co, at 3,513 won/share
TOKYO, May 18 Sharp Corp said on Thursday it would invest up to $1 billion in SoftBank Group's planned $100 billion Vision fund and that it aims to tap advanced technologies through the investment.