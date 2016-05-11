LONDON May 11 Italian Economy Minister Pier
Carlo Padoan said on Wednesday that the Italian government could
sell down its 65 percent share in the recently listed post
office firm Poste Italiane as part of a privatization
drive.
"It may be part of our privatization targets," he said.
In March Poste Italiane Chief Executive Francesco Caio said
he expected the state to continue reducing its stake to around
30 percent.
The Italian government sold a 35 percent stake in Poste
Italiane in a stock market flotation in October that raised 3
billion euros.
Padoan also mentioned Italian railway operator Ferrovie
dello Stato (IPO-FERRO.MI) as another privatization candidate
for 2017.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)