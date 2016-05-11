BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Daifuku
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$645 million ($21.30 million)
May 11 Vivendi CFO Herve Philippe said Wednesday during an analyst conference call on Q1 results that:
* Canal Plus's news channel i-Tele is not for sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* Formula Systems 1985 Ltd - consolidated revenues for Q1 increased by 19% to $310.9 million, compared to $262.2 million in the same period last year