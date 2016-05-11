BRIEF-Guangdong Haid Group to invest 600 mln yuan in hog and fodder production project
* Says it signs agreement to invest 600 million yuan ($87.08 million) on commercial hog and fodder production project
May 11 Bialetti Industrie Spa :
* 4 months turnover 53.2 million euros ($60.79 million) versus 48.9 million euros year ago
* 4 months EBITDA 5.4 million euros versus 4.3 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8751 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
