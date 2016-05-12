May 12 Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
* Q1 gold produced 10,822 oz versus 9,960 oz
* Results for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 all-in sustaining cost $950 per oz versus $985 per oz
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share (basic) $2.7
* Capital investment is expected to moderate somewhat over
remainder of 2016
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.0
* Completion of central shaft remains on track for mid-2018
* Focus continues to be implementation of revised investment
plan at blanket
* Qtrly revenue $13.4 million versus $12.9 million
