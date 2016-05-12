BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 12 Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA :
* Said on Wednesday it would propose to the shareholders a dividend payment from retained earnings of 0.025 euro ($0.029) per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8757 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.