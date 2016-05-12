BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 12 Euroinvestment SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q1 net profit of 1.9 million zlotys versus 145,106 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.