* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Spain's Dia :
* Maintains forecast on conference call with analysts for like-for-like sales in Spain and Portugal to turn positive in the second quarter
* Shares rising 6.7 percent at 0755GMT after jumping to over 8 percent when company confirmed guidance Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.