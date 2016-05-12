Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.
May 12 Platige Image SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q1 revenue of 18.8 million zlotys ($4.9 million) versus 13.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 286,000 zlotys versus a profit of 514,000 zlotys a year ago
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.