May 12 TOYA SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it decided to enter into
negotiations for signing of letter of intent, term sheet or any
similar document for formalization of non-binding arrangements
between Toya and MaxCom SA
* The document will contain basic conditions for future
transaction of acquisition by Toya the new issue shares of
MaxCom SA
* MaxCom operates in production and sale of
telecommunication equipment, mainly mobile phones
