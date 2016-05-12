BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
May 12 Makarony Polskie SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its management board plans to recommend FY 2015 dividend payment of 0.17 zloty per share or 1.6 million zlotys ($412,414) in total
($1 = 3.8796 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.