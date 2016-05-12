BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period
May 12 Examobile SA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q1 revenue of 209,207 zlotys ($54,000) versus 155,470 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 80,554 zlotys versus 55,392 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8759 zlotys)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.