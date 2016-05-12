BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 12 Midas SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported Q1 revenue of 185.7 million zlotys ($47.9 million) versus 123.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating loss was 3.7 million zlotys versus a loss of 26.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 9.5 million zlotys versus a loss of 33.9 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8800 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.