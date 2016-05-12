May 12 Novacyt SA :
* FY EBITDA loss 2.9 million euros ($3.30 million) versus
loss of 1.6 million euros a year ago
* FY total net loss 13.9 million euros versus loss of 3.9
million euros year ago
* Cash balance of 1.7 million euros at year-end
* 2016 started well with a turnover from Novaprep still
showing strong growth, up 33 pct compared to the same period the
previous year
* Targets growth in consolidated turnover of around 30 pct
for 2016
* Sees a significant improvement in gross margin to 55 pct
or more in 2016
* Sees significant improvement of EBITDA, to find balance at
end of 2016
