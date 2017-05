May 12 Juventus FC SpA :

* Q3 revenue 100.0 million euros ($114.02 million) versus 80.9 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit 5.8 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* FY 2015/2016 is now expected to close with a loss, being influenced by cost increases regarding sports operations, also as a result of the sports results achieved Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)