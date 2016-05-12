BRIEF-Rakuten to issue 100 bln Yen in straight bonds to pay down debt, redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
* Online mall operator Rakuten will issue 100 billion Yen ($880 million) in straight bonds to pay down debt and redeem maturing bonds - Nikkei
May 12 Australis Seafoods SA :
* Said on Wednesday has experienced production disruption due to red tide phenomenon
* Says was unable to transport certain products to and from various production stages
* Says was unable to process biomass worth around $2 million and had to hold up sale of fresh salmon worth around $3 million
* Says has verified fixed costs related to halted production by $300,000
* Says there is a risk of loosing around 0.6 million smolts worth around $1 million due to blocked transport routes
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.