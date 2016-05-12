May 12 Nvidia Corp :

* Nvidia announces financial results for first quarter fiscal 2017

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.26 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gaap gross margin 57.5 percent versus 56.7 percent last year

* Nvidia corp says q2 revenue is expected to be $1.35 billion, plus or minus two percent

* Q2 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 57.7 percent and 58.0 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points

* Q1 non-gaap gross margin 58.6 percent versus 56.9 percent

* Gaap gross margins are expected to be 57.7 percent and 58.0 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points

* For fiscal 2017, intends to return about $1.0 billion to shareholders through ongoing quarterly cash dividends and share repurchases