May 12 Conformis Inc

* Sees Q2 Quarterly Revenue $17.7 Million To $18.7 Million

* Philipp Lang To Remain As Ceo Until Successor Is Named

* Conformis Reports First Quarter 2016 Financial Results And Updates Fiscal Year 2016 Revenue Guidance; Board Of Directors Initiates Ceo Succession Plan

* Q1 Loss Per Share $0.37

* Q1 Revenue $20.3 Million Versus I/B/E/S View $19.2 Million

* Q1 Earnings Per Share View $-0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Retained An Executive Search Firm To Search For A New President And Chief Executive Officer

* Sees Fy 2016 Revenue $76 Million To $81 Million

* Fy2016 Revenue View $85.8 Million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly Total Revenue Of $20.3 Million, Up 38% Year-Over-Year On A Reported Basis

* Q1 Revenue View $19.2 Million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S