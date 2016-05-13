BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
May 13Digital Bros SpA :
* Reported on Thursday 9 month revenue of 61.3 million euros ($69.54 million) versus 88.3 million euros a year ago
* 9 month net loss of 1.3 million euros versus profit of 5.6 million euros a year ago
* Expects net profit in the last quarter of the year, but net loss for full year
* Sees significant increase in revenues and profit in next year 2016-2017
Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.