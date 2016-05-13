May 13Digital Bros SpA :

* Reported on Thursday 9 month revenue of 61.3 million euros ($69.54 million) versus 88.3 million euros a year ago

* 9 month net loss of 1.3 million euros versus profit of 5.6 million euros a year ago

* Expects net profit in the last quarter of the year, but net loss for full year

* Sees significant increase in revenues and profit in next year 2016-2017

