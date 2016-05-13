May 13 Italian holding company Exor says:

* Q1 consolidated profit 201.1 million euros vs 40.6 million a year earlier

* The quarter was helped by higher contributions from its investments, consolidation of PartnerRe, the reinsurer which Exor bought last year, and asset sales

* Net asset value stood at $12.389 billion at the end of March versus a $13.355 billion three months earlier

* Expects to report a profit for 2016