May 13 TBC Bank says:

* Profit for the first quarter 2016 up 28.6 pct y-o-y to 58.7 million lari ($27 million), delivering ROAE of 19.3 percent and ROAA of 3.5 percent;

* Total operating income in Q1 2016 up 8.2 percent y-o-y to 145.1 million lari;

* Cost to income ratio stood to 44.3 percent, compared to 39.2 percent in Q1 2015 and 49.3 percent in Q4 2015;

* Net interest margin at 7.7 pct in Q1 2016, compared to 8.0 pct in Q1 2015 and 7.4 percent in Q4 2015;

* Total assets reached 6,654.4 million lari as of March 31, 2016, up 10.9 percent y-o-y;

* Gross loans and advances to customers increased to 4,493.7 million lari as of March 31, 2016, up 7 percent y-o-y;

* Total customer deposits stood at 3,931.6 million lari as of March 31, 2016, up 5.6 percent y-o-y;

* NPLs stood at 4.8 percent, up 0.9 percentage points y-o-y and broadly stable q-o-q.$1 = 2.21 lari)