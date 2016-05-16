India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 TXT e solutions SpA :
* Reported on Friday its Q1 net profit of 0.9 million euros ($1.02 million)versus 1.0 million euros a year ago
* Q1 revenue 14.4 million euros versus 14.7 million euros a year ago
* Confirms FY 2016 outlook
($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.