France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 Starbreeze AB :
* Said on Sunday it signed letter of intent with Acer to form joint venture for the StarVR Virtual Reality Head-Mounted Display
* Companies aim to cooperate on design, manufacturing, promotion, marketing and sales of StarVR HMD to the professional- and location-based entertainment market
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.