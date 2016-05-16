India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 Lauritz.com A/S IPO-LAUR.CO:
* Said on Sunday had signed a 5-year Partnering Agreement for operation of the Lauritz.com auction house in Hamburg as from July 1
* Said employees assigned to branch in Hamburg will continue under new partner
* Said overall, deal would have positive effect on EBITDA in 2016 of about 2.5 million Danish crowns ($380,000)
* Said maintains expectations for 2016 of expected growth in EBITDA of 20-40 percent compared to 2015
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.