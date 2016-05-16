India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 Makolab SA :
* Announced on Friday that it will propose to its annual shareholders meeting to distribute a full year dividend of 0.20 zloty per share (total of 1.4 million zlotys) ($361,318.30)
* The co has distributed an interim dividend of 0.07 zloty per share on Dec. 29, 2015, therefore the payment now will be of 0.13 zloty per share
($1 = 3.8747 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.