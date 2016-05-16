India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16Net Mobile AG :
* Said on Friday it had notified Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) of its intention to sell all shares of net-m privatbank 1891 AG to BASE OIL SUPPLY LTD, a company of the Hinduja Group
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.