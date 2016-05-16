France's Renault hit by ransomware global cyber attack
PARIS, May 13 French carmaker Renault was hit by the global ransomware cyber attack that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
May 16 Weng Fine Art AG :
* Said on Friday had decided to terminate the inclusion of shares of Weng Fine Art in the Entry Standard of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
* The period until the effective date of termination of six weeks expires on June 28, 2016
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.