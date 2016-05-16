India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 Mode SA :
* Reported on Friday Q1 revenue of 842,127 zlotys ($217,424.09) versus 845,273 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 715 zlotys versus loss 56,932 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8732 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.