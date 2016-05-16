India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 Arteria SA :
* Reported on Saturday Q1 revenue of 44.8 million zlotys ($11.57 million) versus 38.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 2.1 million zlotys versus 2.1 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8717 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.