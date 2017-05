May 16 Mercantil Servicios Financieros CA :

* Said on Friday it will pay out FY 2015 extraordinary dividend of 13.50 bolivar ($1.35) per each of A and B class shares

* Sets cut-off date to May 26 and May 27 as the payment date

($1 = 9.9750 bolivar)