India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
(Corrects headline and text after company clarifies that CEO meant to say months instead of month)
May 16 Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo tells analysts in a conference call:
* to take a decision on telecommunications masts subsidiary INWIT in the next few months (not next month)
* Telecom Italia CFO Piergiorgio Peluso adds higher cost cutting plan does not need agreement with unions as it doesn't include reduction of staff Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.