May 16 (Reuters) -
* Greenlight Capital Dissolves Class A Share Stake In Fifth
Street Asset Management - SEC filing
* Greenlight Capital Inc Raises Share Stake In Yahoo Inc To
4.4 Million Shares From 2 Million Shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc Ups Share Stake In Baxter Intl Inc
To 1.2 Million Shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc Cuts Share Stake In Time Warner Inc
By 10.2 Percent To 5.8 Million Shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc Ups Share Stake In Macys Inc By 4.7
Percent To 7.1 Million Shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc Takes Share Stake Of 614,770 Shares
In PVH Corp
* Greenlight Capital Inc Ups Share Stake In Twenty First
Centy Fox Inc By 10 Percent To 4.8 Million Class A Shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc Dissolves Share Stake In Match
Group Inc
* Greenlight Capital Inc Ups Share Stake In Yelp Inc By
743.8 Percent To 3.2 Million Class A Shares
* Change In Holdings Are As Of March 31, 2016 And Compared
With The Previous Quarter Ended As Of December 31, 2015
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2016: 1.usa.gov/1TiNZCq
Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2015: 1.usa.gov/1Xw96kr