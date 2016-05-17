BRIEF-Target says Q1 same store sales fell 1.3 percent
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations
May 17 Lewis Group Ltd :
* Revenue for FY increased by 2.2 pct
* Anticipates headline earnings per share for the year ended March 31 to be between 24 pct and 29 pct lower than 845 cents reported for prior year
* Headline earning per share for period is expected to be between 642 cents and 600 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.22 from continuing operations
May 17 Hindustan Unilever Ltd, maker of products ranging from Lakmé cosmetics to BRU coffee, reported a 6.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its Pears and Dove products.