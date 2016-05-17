BRIEF-Nordic Leisure ab Q1 EBITDA rises to EUR 863,000
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 640,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 275,000 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Eurotel SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 revenue of 92.4 million zlotys ($23.9 million) versus 69.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 2.5 million zlotys versus 2.6 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8607 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 British pubs, bars and restaurants operator Mitchells & Butlers Plc reported a 9.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profits on Tuesday, saying that consumer confidence "has remained fragile" throughout this year and last.