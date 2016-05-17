BRIEF-Spain's Criteria says won't comment on Atlantia-Abertis for 3-4 weeks
* Says the bank will not make an announcement on the Atlantia bid for Spain's Abertis for "three or four weeks"
May 17 Taxus Fund SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 revenue of 1,223 zlotys ($317) versus 6,200 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 3.3 million zlotys versus loss of 3.2 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8640 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the bank will not make an announcement on the Atlantia bid for Spain's Abertis for "three or four weeks"
May 17 Australian shares finished at their lowest in seven weeks on Wednesday, as bank stocks lost ground while disappointing wage growth and consumer confidence data also hurt sentiment.