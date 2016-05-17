BRIEF-Riverstone Holdings and JOG Capital lead C$305 mln financing round for Vesta Energy
* Riverstone Holdings Llc - Vesta Energy Corp entered into definitive agreements with respect to C$295 million equity financing round priced at C$4.50/share
May 17 PCH Venture SA :
* Reported Q1 net loss of 35,513 zlotys ($9,197.88) versus 400 zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.8610 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 The alert on Singapore Exchange issuing a query regarding trading activity on UOB Kay Hian Holdings Ltd is wrong and has been withdrawn. The alert was inadvertently issued from an unrelated press release. There will be no substitute.