BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing
May 17 Infosystems SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 2.4 million zlotys versus 1.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 28,000 zlotys versus 49,000 zlotys a year ago
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing