BRIEF-Apple to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Indata SA :
* Reported Q1 revenue of 32.0 million zlotys ($8.32 million) versus 15.0 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit of 890,000 zlotys year ago versus 1.6 million zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.8467 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Digital Power says anticipated net income may not match co's growth in gross revenues, may continue to experience losses through 2017, 2018 - SEC filing