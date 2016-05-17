BRIEF-India's Hindustan Unilever March-qtr profit rises 6.2 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 11.14 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 84.30 billion rupees
May 17 Esotiq&Henderson SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 revenue of 29.6 million zlotys ($7.7 million) versus 24.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 2.9 million zlotys versus a profit of 10,000 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.8478 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing