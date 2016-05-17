BRIEF-Enorama Pharma Q1 operating loss narrows to SEK 1.5 million
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION VERSUS OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrfgL7
May 17 Orphee SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q1 revenue of 3.4 million Swiss Francs ($3.5 million) versus 3.9 million Swiss Francs a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 2.4 million Swiss Francs versus a loss of 255,000 Swiss Francs a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9770 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION VERSUS OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrfgL7
* Announces USFDA approval for launch of doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection in U.S. Market Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qQ6RC6) Further company coverage: