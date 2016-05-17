BRIEF-Tritax Big Box acquired National Distribution Centre at Trax Park for 20.9 mln STG
* Acquired national distribution centre at Trax park for total consideration of 20.9 million STG
May 17 Quantum Developments REIT-Sofia :
* Reported on Monday declares FY 2015 gross dividend of 1,040,000 Bulgarian levs (1.60 Bulgarian levs per share)
* Says its wholly owned engineering subsidiary won hospital relocation project worth 132.9 million yuan